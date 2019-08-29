Windacre Partnership Increased Its Visa (V) Holding by $24.10 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Stake Has Boosted by Fort Point Capital Partners Llc

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $215.59. About 3.24M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Tech Rout Returns, Tesla Could Fall Short; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s board against proposal to require independent chairman; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk blames robots for delays on Tesla’s Model 3; 03/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Spotify’s Strange Listing, Tesla Rising, Sky’s Not Falling on Tesla — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation; 05/04/2018 – A fire at the Tesla Fremont factory temporarily suspended vehicle production on Tuesday morning, the company told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAID IN STATEMENT IT WITHDREW FROM PROBE OF FATAL CRASH; 13/03/2018 – Tesla Treasurer and VP of Finance Is Said to Leave the Company; 23/05/2018 – Tesla said it had hired Snapchat maker Snap’s vice president of monetization engineering, Stuart Bowers, as vice president of engineering

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,836 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.26% or 55,570 shares in its portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security Natl Bank Of So Dak has 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 26,309 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 19.71 million shares. 33,090 were accumulated by Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vontobel Asset stated it has 3.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gw Henssler & owns 1.75% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,371 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 1.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 19,789 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 3,842 shares. 7,990 were accumulated by Centurylink Invest Mgmt.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 462,300 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $530.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,697 shares to 8,388 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,132 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,438 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cidel Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,613 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Communication has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,025 shares. Amp Cap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated stated it has 0.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). St Johns Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 7,897 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 0.46% or 4,151 shares. Capital owns 9.42M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service Inc reported 32,376 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.