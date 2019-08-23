Windacre Partnership Holds Holding in Visa (V); Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holds Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 6.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc has 1.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 97,944 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Penobscot Mngmt Communications Inc reported 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argent Tru Co owns 166,878 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 264,948 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,039 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 78,262 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk accumulated 0.84% or 3.86M shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,323 shares. Smith Moore & owns 37,842 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 284,309 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky Retirement invested in 180,654 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability reported 295 shares stake. 806,505 are held by Natixis.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Haverford Ser Inc reported 5,365 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 1,600 shares. One Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc accumulated 0.09% or 11,960 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 18,664 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,396 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.73% stake. Meeder Asset Inc holds 3,134 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 89,854 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coatue Limited Com has invested 4.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.71% or 15.10M shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 1.49 million shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0.08% or 5,606 shares.

