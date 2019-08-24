Windacre Partnership Holding in Visa (V) Increased by $24.10 Million as Valuation Rose; As Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Valuation Rose, Credit Suisse Ag Boosted by $1.15 Million Its Holding

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 7.86 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.07M, up from 7.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 197,599 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Pot Stocks With a Huge International Presence – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Cannabis Stock: Charlotte’s Web vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Canopy Growth Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 792,107 shares to 138,604 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 180,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in City Hldg Co (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $186.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

