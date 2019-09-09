Windacre Partnership Holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Has Trimmed by $26.16 Million; Telos Capital Management Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Cut as Stock Rose

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51M, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 762,552 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 1.53M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares to 2,085 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Co reported 18,470 shares. 5,556 were accumulated by Foster & Motley Inc. Atria Invests Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,135 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 718,461 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Advisors Asset Inc has 30,036 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.12% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 3,964 are owned by Savant Cap Limited Liability Company. Keystone Planning Inc invested in 2.58% or 62,427 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 141,436 are owned by Haverford. First Bank Sioux Falls has 3,375 shares. 1.21 million are held by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com. Ipswich Investment Management Co has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,700 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.94 million for 19.09 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA -2.1% after Q1 revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Archer Daniels Midland, Annaly Capital Management, Santander Consumer, ITT, Waters, and Kelly Services â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.