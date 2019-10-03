Windacre Partnership Has Lifted Its Visa (V) Position by $60.55 Million; Stock Value Rose; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increased Landec (LNDC) Stake by $975,249; Stock Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 108,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 416,292 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 307,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 220,556 shares traded or 80.35% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.65M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $172.88. About 6.19M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 839,144 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 42,730 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 103,234 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates invested in 120,111 shares. Jefferies Grp has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,979 shares. Fulton National Bank Na reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blb&B Advsr Limited Co holds 67,663 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt has 4.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 61,290 shares. Birinyi Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 0.34% or 13,362 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Inc Ok stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedgewood Prtnrs Incorporated owns 8.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 607,588 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 1,229 shares. Btr Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 97,741 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Company reported 26,351 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,542 were reported by American Grp Inc. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 2,282 are held by Ameritas Ptnrs. 34,129 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 143,713 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Penn Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 397,193 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0% or 52,842 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl owns 4,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.01% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 17,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 15,626 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 52,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 20,600 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 348,623 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 300 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.