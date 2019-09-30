Windacre Partnership Has Lifted Its Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $3.20 Million as Shares Rose; Wendell David Associates Has Raised Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 9.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.22M, up from 8.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 754,109 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 10.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 7 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Big – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Casually Pops Its Dividend 11% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 75,543 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management invested 5.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trb Advisors Lp owns 160,000 shares. Asset Mgmt Gru accumulated 3,323 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management holds 78,456 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Farallon Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 504,875 were accumulated by Stack Fincl Management. 70,674 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc. 413,184 were reported by Braun Stacey Assocs Inc. Connors Investor Inc invested in 1.24% or 69,683 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co holds 344,278 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H invested in 917,996 shares. Ci Inc owns 2.44 million shares. Cookson Peirce Inc stated it has 205,618 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 102,666 shares.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,910 shares to 19,336 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.