Windacre Partnership Has Lifted By $8.64 Million Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position; Nordstrom (JWN) Sentiment Is 1.19

Nordstrom Inc (JWN) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 201 funds increased and started new positions, while 169 sold and decreased positions in Nordstrom Inc. The funds in our database reported: 92.35 million shares, up from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nordstrom Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 113 Increased: 148 New Position: 53.

Windacre Partnership Llc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 85,500 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)'s stock declined 11.76%. The Windacre Partnership Llc holds 1.81 million shares with $182.41M value, up from 1.72 million last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $101.56. About 318,071 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group Inc has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 21.11% above currents $101.56 stock price. Nexstar Media Group Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Management has 1.33% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 133,648 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Llc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 197,500 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 130,856 shares. Hound Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.6% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fort Limited Partnership holds 5,180 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Selz Capital Lc reported 50,000 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. 526 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. California-based Capital Ww has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 606,849 were accumulated by State Street. Raymond James Services reported 0% stake.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. for 60,000 shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 173,130 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 1.46% invested in the company for 70,055 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 322,982 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79M for 12.05 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.