Windacre Partnership Has Cut Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $86.88 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Increased Holding by $2.05 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 636,180 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31M, up from 597,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 496,949 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harvest Health & Recreation Strikes Deal To Distribute CBD Products To 10,000 Stores – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Centerbridge Would Buy Magellan Health â€” and Keep It – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of June 21 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 33,763 shares to 138,276 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 478,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,425 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 8,450 shares. Excalibur Management holds 43,359 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.51% or 43,833 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 55,326 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Provise Mngmt Group Lc holds 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 95,727 shares. Hills Comml Bank And Tru has 42,972 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 474,312 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 50,267 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 48,197 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsr reported 1.92% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,836 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc reported 5,939 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc reported 15 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,718 shares. Selz Limited Liability Corp reported 1.04% stake. Skytop Cap Ltd Liability has invested 12.17% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Federated Pa stated it has 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP holds 1.38M shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brandywine Global Limited Liability holds 130,856 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 51,603 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 105,987 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 122,756 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 16,391 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% or 8,907 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).