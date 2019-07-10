Windacre Partnership Has Cut By $26.16 Million Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake; Irobot (IRBT) Shorts Increased By 2.89%

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 12.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25M shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 1.81%. The Windacre Partnership Llc holds 8.97M shares with $189.51M value, down from 10.21 million last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $8.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 1.00M shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c

Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) had an increase of 2.89% in short interest. IRBT’s SI was 8.96 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.89% from 8.71M shares previously. With 1.40M avg volume, 6 days are for Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s short sellers to cover IRBT’s short positions. The SI to Irobot Corporation’s float is 32.87%. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 665,571 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 62 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 336,278 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 24 shares. Connors Investor holds 0.32% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 20,092 shares. Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 46 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Utd Automobile Association reported 4,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 13,402 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.18% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). California State Teachers Retirement reported 41,290 shares.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 28.89 P/E ratio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540. 1,500 iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares with value of $171,000 were sold by Stacy Michelle. 7,993 shares were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J, worth $807,293.

Among 3 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded the shares of SC in report on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16.

