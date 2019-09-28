Windacre Partnership Has Boosted Its Moodys (MCO) Holding by $29.41 Million; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $569,592

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.70 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54M shares traded or 93.13% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYSGIVEN THE STABLE OUTLOOK, WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE DOWNWARD RATING PRESSURE TO EMERGE ON SWITZERLAND’S AAA GOVERNMENT RATING; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FALLOUT FROM CYBERSECURITY BREACH WILL ERODE; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of 12 Classes Of Notes Issued By Issued By Nomura Cre Cdo 2007-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten And Downgrades Two Classes Of Comm 2014-CCRE14; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The City Of North Tonawanda, Ny’s Go To A2; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2017-XM0503; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON FQM’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Saint Michael’s College’s (VT) Outlook To Negative; Affirms Baa1; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 03, 2018

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate Bd Etf (SCHZ) by 34,835 shares to 2,713 shares, valued at $143,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emerging Mkts Index Fd (EEM) by 21,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,494 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.