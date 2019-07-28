Windacre Partnership Decreased Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $86.88 Million as Shares Rose; Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $466,929

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,520 shares to 45,373 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

