Windacre Partnership Decreased Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake by $26.16 Million; Stock Value Rose; Moody National Bank Trust Division Holding in Yum! Brands (YUM) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51M, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 595,036 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 370,911 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of stock. Lowings Anthony sold 2,889 shares worth $259,808. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Management Lc, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,617 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Reliance Co Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2,577 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. 425 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 1.35 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 498,110 shares. Cypress Lc has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% or 2,044 shares. Perkins Coie owns 683 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 5,338 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 8,004 shares. Cap Guardian Trust holds 0.68% or 516,606 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co holds 28,471 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 31.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). James Investment Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 5,193 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company stated it has 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Amer holds 2,112 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 56,846 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 93,811 shares. 63,618 were reported by Monarch Partners Asset Llc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 18,045 shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 700,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.31 million shares stake. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Fund Mgmt holds 13,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw has 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 1,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 72,231 shares stake.

