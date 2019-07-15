Windacre Partnership Cut Holding in Moodys (MCO) by $22.82 Million; As Ptc (PTC) Share Price Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Has Raised Position

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $204.78. About 293,917 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Londonderry, Nh’s Gos; 03/04/2018 – SPECULATIVE-GRADE DEFAULT RATE SEEN FALLING TO 2.0 PCT A YEAR FROM NOW VS CURRENT 3.6 PCT – MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Sound Point Clo Iii-R, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Turkey’s sovereign rating, markets shrug; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s sees limited impact of US tariffs on Chinese exports, economy; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Pepper’s First Non-conforming And Prime Rmbs Transaction For 2018; 29/03/2018 – BRIEF-South Africa’s Eskom Comments On Moody’s Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – US-China trade agreements are ‘face-saving’ and ‘lose-lose,’ says Moody’s chief economist; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of Aa3 To The City Of East Point, Ga; 26/03/2018 – S. AFRICA BENCHMARK BOND YIELD FALLS ON MOODY’S RATING REPRIEVE

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 133.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 93,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,405 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 541,894 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 21,370 shares to 98,021 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 20,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,734 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Interest Grp Inc holds 7,257 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 152 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp reported 2.59 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 56,775 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp holds 5.69% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 48 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 2,854 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 80,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability invested in 0% or 15,596 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 508,661 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 5,979 shares. Hudock Gru Lc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ondas Networks Enters Class I Rail Market With Advanced Private Wireless Solution for Increased Productivity and Efficiency – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PTC Enhances Seamless Connectivity to Industrial Automation Assets – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioCryst Appoints Megan Sniecinski Chief Business Officer – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s DMD Gene Therapy Shows Severe Side Effects in Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 4,003 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legal General Public Ltd Liability Co owns 1.04 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 0.02% or 2,142 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.58M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 594,287 shares. Conning holds 0.02% or 2,713 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.41% or 3,700 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,445 shares. Sandler Cap holds 1.01% or 72,030 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 54,546 shares. 17,000 are held by Bp Public Lc. Fiera Capital has 6.41 million shares.