Windacre Partnership Continues to Hold Holding in Visa (V); Unit (UNT) Holder James Investment Research Cut Its Holding

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 61,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107,000, down from 69,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 1.01M shares traded or 30.55% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2% Position in Unit Corp; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 76,519 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 115,108 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc owns 225 shares. Fiera holds 885,955 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na, Texas-based fund reported 2,628 shares. Lateef Inv Management Ltd Partnership has invested 6.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sabal Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,399 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.48% or 10,758 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville State Bank holds 97,251 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northern Trust invested 0.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bryn Mawr Trust Comm reported 134,958 shares. Swedbank holds 3.69% or 4.97M shares in its portfolio. Glovista Invests Limited Liability Com owns 0.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,601 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 15,300 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Graduates to Toronto Stock Exchange – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 1.25 million shares to 8.97M shares, valued at $189.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $121,329 activity. ADCOCK J MICHAEL also bought $19,829 worth of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares. 10,000 Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares with value of $27,400 were bought by Young Frank Q.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,985 shares to 16,135 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 7 (IEF).