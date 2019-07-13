Windacre Partnership Boosted Visa (V) Position by $24.10 Million; Essex Investment Management Co Has Increased Antares Pharma Com (ATRS) Position by $498,711

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (ATRS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 166,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 672,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 506,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 2.49M shares traded or 123.01% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $186.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,293 shares to 93,818 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 62,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,973 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).

