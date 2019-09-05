Winch Advisory Services Upped Its Freeport (FCX) Position; Beaumont Financial Partners Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Lowered by $340,935 as Share Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $227.81. About 554,394 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 6.05 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares to 410 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company holds 17,378 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.28% or 830,388 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 698,413 shares. 499,573 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Guardian Life Of America owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 4,178 shares. Earnest, Georgia-based fund reported 822 shares. Hexavest holds 0.82% or 5.04 million shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 281,899 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 109,157 shares. California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). New England And Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 was made by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 37,391 shares to 41,752 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 53,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.