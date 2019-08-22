Winch Advisory Services Stake in Eog Resources Com (EOG) Has Increased by $467,970 as Share Value Declined; Balyasny Asset Management Cut Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $74.24 Million

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 593,343 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 91.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 593,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 56,544 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 650,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 161,340 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 124,455 shares to 203,812 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares to 1,157 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.