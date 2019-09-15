Winch Advisory Services Position In Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Was Upped; Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose While Quinn Opportunity Partners Trimmed Stake by $798,000

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 14.73M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 589 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, up from 7,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chico's Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 221,553 shares to 950,733 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,042 shares to 22 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.