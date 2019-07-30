Winch Advisory Services Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV) Cut by $385,120; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 8,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.59M, up from 431,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 4.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video)

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 6.08 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares to 144,713 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,199 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 71,867 shares to 90,122 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Oilgas Exp Etf (XOP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.38 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.