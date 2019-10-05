Winch Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding in Schlumberger Limited Com (SLB) as Stock Declined; Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding by $1.47 Million; Stock Price Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited Com (SLB) by 99.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 14,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 107 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 14,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 97.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 24,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 528 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32,000, down from 25,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 764,022 shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 11,616 shares in its portfolio. 9,471 are held by Utah Retirement. Sei Invests has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Landscape Cap Ltd Llc owns 10,670 shares. Epoch Invest stated it has 415,404 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 48 are held by Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.06% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 627,734 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,431 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,179 shares to 299,689 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 402,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 7.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.45 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,069 shares to 64,451 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.