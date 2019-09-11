Winch Advisory Services Lowered Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $385,120; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 213,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.81M, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 417,630 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 708,699 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $77.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 113,360 shares to 243,810 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Materials Alph Etf (FXZ) by 102,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.