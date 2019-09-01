Winch Advisory Services Increases Position in Baidu Adr (BIDU); Avalon Global Asset Management Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV) Lowered by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 19023.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 16,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02M shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV)

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 9,135 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 525,492 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd holds 3,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Old Natl Bancorporation In has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 115,211 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc accumulated 10,538 shares. Winslow Management Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Hl Fincl Ltd has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,952 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Asset One Ltd reported 81,713 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 7.54M shares. M&T Retail Bank owns 25,295 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 566,771 shares.