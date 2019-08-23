Winch Advisory Services Increased Its Baidu Adr (BIDU) Position; Trident Acquisitions (TDAC) Shorts Up By 13.4%

Trident Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:TDAC) had an increase of 13.4% in short interest. TDAC’s SI was 11,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.4% from 9,700 shares previously. With 31,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Trident Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s short sellers to cover TDAC’s short positions. It closed at $10.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) stake by 19023.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winch Advisory Services Llc acquired 15,980 shares as Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 16,064 shares with $2.65M value, up from 84 last quarter. Baidu Inc Adr now has $35.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 1.65M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China

Another recent and important Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces Pricing of Its IPO – PR Newswire” on May 29, 2018.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $274.37 million. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the gas and oil or other natural resource sector. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 8 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $174’s average target is 67.50% above currents $103.88 stock price. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, August 21. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC.

