Winch Advisory Services Has Upped Stake in Eog Resources Com (EOG) by $467,970 as Stock Declined; Travelers Companies (Call) (TRV) Market Value Rose While Citadel Advisors Cut Its Stake by $2.63 Million

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 2.55M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Call) (TRV) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 112,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.36M, down from 131,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 1.31 million shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.57 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Travelers Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal® – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 8.43 million shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $248.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 65,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.