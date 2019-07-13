Winch Advisory Services Has Raised Its Eog Resources Com (EOG) Stake; Westport Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Rogers (ROG) as Shares Rose

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $164.24. About 198,986 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75M for 26.49 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 2.67M shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 2,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 0% or 11,445 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 23,598 shares stake. Yorktown And Company Incorporated stated it has 1,940 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 29,763 shares. Burney Co owns 41,292 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited holds 1.65 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Stanley holds 0.28% or 7,197 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 14,366 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 11,919 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 5,529 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR).