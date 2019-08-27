Winch Advisory Services Has Lowered Stake in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $385,120; Wynnefield Capital Has Upped Landec (LNDC) Stake by $634,800; Market Value Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 65,235 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 410 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 5,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 6.01M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Wynnefield Capital Incorporated accumulated 2.74M shares or 15.95% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 162,713 shares. 23,068 were reported by D E Shaw Inc. Northern Trust holds 0% or 329,345 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 120,400 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt has 147,175 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 59,219 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc holds 15,588 shares. Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 19,196 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 56,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penn Mngmt Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Llc reported 13,980 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fjarde Ap accumulated 459,436 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.55% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cambridge Advsr holds 0.32% or 11,820 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co Inc reported 0.28% stake. Fisher Asset Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eagle Global Advisors Limited Co stated it has 4,737 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,752 shares. Capital Ww Investors invested in 17.73M shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 68,547 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc has 34,262 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New York-based Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rothschild Il has 184,901 shares.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Oilgas Exp Etf (XOP) by 12,194 shares to 103,894 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Materials Alph Etf (FXZ) by 102,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.