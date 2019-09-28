Winch Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by $371,611; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Rose, Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding by $7.71 Million

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 385,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.10M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 1.03 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video)

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: Safe Banking Act Passed – News from (CSE: HARV) (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX.V: PURE) (NYSE: CGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet Q2 beats expectations; guidance maintained – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN’s International Narcotics Control Board’s Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What CannTrust’s New Allegations of Wrongdoing Could Mean for the Industry – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). First Personal Serv reported 2 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 197,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 12,693 shares. Metropolitan Life Company reported 0.02% stake. Healthcor LP reported 425,820 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 18,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 17.92 million are owned by Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 2,652 shares. James Investment has 10,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 505,131 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 19.48 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc invested in 3.54M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Capital Intll Ltd Ca reported 19,720 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oppenheimer And Co Inc accumulated 22,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 53,295 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 306,443 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Texas-based Hbk LP has invested 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 9,350 were reported by Skylands Capital. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 165,458 shares. Invsts owns 32.07 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.54% or 226,440 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 3,234 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 259,338 shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.