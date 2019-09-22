Winch Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Stake by $371,611; Share Value Declined; As United Guardian (UG) Shares Rose, Parthenon Decreased Its Position by $523,440

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 9.47M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.56 million market cap company. It closed at $18.84 lastly. It is up 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Ult Sht Trm Bd Etf (ULST) by 7,792 shares to 14,311 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf.

