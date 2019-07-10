Winch Advisory Services Has Lifted Position in Valero Energy Com (VLO) by $999,768; As Werner Enterpri (WERN) Stock Price Declined, Lazard Asset Management Has Raised by $2.88 Million Its Position

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (VLO) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 11,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 25,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 2.60M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterpri (WERN) by 311.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 84,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,817 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 27,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterpri for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 283,815 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: PROTECTIONISM SO FAR NOT POINTING TO TRADE WAR; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 5,529 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,406 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,827 were reported by Financial Counselors. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 2,679 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt has 12,921 shares. 41,506 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Optimum Inv has invested 0.27% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 33.75 million were reported by Blackrock. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 168,129 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.04% or 148,443 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc owns 2,400 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 67,410 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap owns 10,118 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications holds 0.03% or 50,056 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank Trust has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,329 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,459 shares to 175 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfmg Prime Mob by 33,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,140 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth (NYSE:UHS).