Winch Advisory Services Has Lifted Position in Netflix Com (NFLX) by $425,420 as Shares Rose; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $6.58 Million; Share Price Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 1,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 11,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $366.98. About 5.94 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 6.01M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,933 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cls Investments Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 14,782 shares. Truepoint Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,033 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 8,446 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 3,438 shares. Clark Cap Grp holds 2,588 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 22,115 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Secor Advsrs LP invested in 0.42% or 5,701 shares. 39 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Management Lc. Etrade Cap Management Lc has 10,946 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 154 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 180 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11,975 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $26.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 125,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Lc accumulated 0.75% or 233,449 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc New York has 10,105 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,081 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 73,216 shares. Bb&T has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 340,203 shares. Private Asset Management accumulated 122,514 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 3.98 million shares. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 6,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mai Mgmt holds 139,458 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards State Bank And Tru has invested 0.98% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Twin Mgmt has 206,450 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 659,231 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ajo LP stated it has 2.68M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.