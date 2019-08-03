Winch Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $862,404; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stake by $410,758

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 25.33M shares traded or 31.88% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 338,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 345,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 271,280 shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. The insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares to 193 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

