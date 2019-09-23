Winch Advisory Services Has Lifted Eog Resources Com (EOG) Holding; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 27,229 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 424,827 shares with $39.58M value, up from 397,598 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $46.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 961,260 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) stake by 37.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winch Advisory Services Llc acquired 9,985 shares as Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG)'s stock declined 6.57%. The Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 36,411 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 26,426 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc Com now has $46.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 961,466 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snyder Mngmt LP accumulated 17,690 shares. Sterling Mngmt accumulated 6,956 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). City Holdings holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 153,483 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 146,132 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Prtn invested in 0.01% or 45,131 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.57% or 100,465 shares. 1.02M are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 144,605 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Roosevelt Investment Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 96,485 shares. 3,059 are owned by Davis R M. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.11% or 57,736 shares in its portfolio. 176,060 are owned by Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 30.54% above currents $80.21 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $11600 target. Oppenheimer initiated it with “Buy” rating and $108 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of EOG in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

