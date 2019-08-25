Winch Advisory Services Has Increased Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $537,849 as Stock Value Rose; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased Its American International Group (AIG) Stake by $301,000; Share Value Rose

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 89,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 96,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 49,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AIG To Present at The KBW Insurance Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.14% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 2.75 million shares. Holowesko Partners has invested 3.81% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amg Natl Trust Retail Bank holds 123,260 shares. Ami Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 60,944 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 17.95 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 4.73M shares. Ally Finance Inc holds 95,000 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 89,180 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 3,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 196,714 shares. Schneider Capital Mgmt Corp invested in 87,214 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Basf Ag Adr (BASFY) by 18,900 shares to 398,900 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Adr (AXAHY) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc reported 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 254,611 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Co reported 1.6% stake. 67,702 were reported by Financial Bank. 2.67M are owned by Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Arrow Fin holds 117,310 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 353,729 shares. Guild Invest Inc reported 11,680 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot reported 323,490 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Trust Com holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 277,298 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 41,540 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 10,393 shares stake. Staley Capital Advisers owns 670,067 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc accumulated 64,876 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 50,065 shares.