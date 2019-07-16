Winch Advisory Services Continues to Hold Holding in Eog Resources Com (EOG); As Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Shares Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.68 Million

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 3.14 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 737,243 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares to 410 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 294,826 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,081 shares. 22,571 were reported by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 11,916 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 125,901 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru Inc holds 0.72% or 26,026 shares. Shell Asset holds 90,351 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.03 million shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 120,448 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 822 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 29,289 shares. Blue Edge Cap Llc holds 0% or 9,384 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has 70,000 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 0.17% or 28,614 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 38.50 million shares, valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 696,995 shares stake. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Weybosset Rech & Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 24,771 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 300 shares. American National Comm Tx holds 16,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Telemus Capital Ltd Llc has 0.75% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 575,336 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 4,887 shares. 77,456 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Frontier Mngmt Company has invested 1.21% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Avalon Advisors Lc has 0.24% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 16,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability invested in 11,908 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.02% stake.