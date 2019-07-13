Winch Advisory Services Boosted Netflix Com (NFLX) Position By $425,420; Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding By $16.20 Million

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) stake by 10.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winch Advisory Services Llc acquired 1,195 shares as Netflix Inc Com (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 12,622 shares with $4.50M value, up from 11,427 last quarter. Netflix Inc Com now has $163.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Radware Ltd (RDWR) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 622,978 shares as Radware Ltd (RDWR)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 4.27 million shares with $111.65M value, up from 3.65 million last quarter. Radware Ltd now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 59,296 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 39,000 shares to 211,000 valued at $73.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 77,200 shares and now owns 42,800 shares. Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $410 target. The company was maintained on Monday, January 14 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $320 target in Friday, January 18 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 18 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74 million. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29 million on Tuesday, January 22.