Wilsey Asset Management Upped Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding by $483,168; Prospector Partners Lowered Its Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Holding by $5.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 2.90M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty as President, Operating Chief; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue flight attendants vote to unionize; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Capacity Up 3.3%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,754 MLN, UP 9.6 PCT; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE: `NOTHING INCREMENTAL’ TO TALK ABOUT TODAY ON CAPACITY; 04/04/2018 – Checketts to Step Down From JetBlue Board as Co. Reviews Board Composition; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Ranging Between -3.0% and Fla; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints President of New Travel Products Subsidiary

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 142,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 2.98 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Eqis Cap Inc stated it has 11,791 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 121,851 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Benjamin F Edwards & Co owns 550 shares. Par Capital Mgmt has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Vanguard Gru holds 27.72 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 10.84 million shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj invested in 14,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Investors Ltd has 43,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. U S Global Invsts Incorporated holds 1.38% or 175,839 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 36,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Scout Invests Inc accumulated 1.85M shares. Dupont Capital reported 22,859 shares. 30,196 were reported by Capital Advisers Lc.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s 737 MAX Update, ALK & JBLU’s Bullish Q2 Views – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JetBlue (JBLU) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JetBlue Is Canceling More Routes – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Second Straight Monday With a 1% Advance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Reasons Investors Love eBay – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time for Microsoft to Spin Off Skype? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.13 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl stated it has 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Advisory Alpha Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 6,942 are held by Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Montag A & Associate holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 261 shares. 75 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.14% stake. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 696,175 shares. Ally Financial Inc holds 30,000 shares. Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 24,000 were accumulated by Burns J W And Co. Rbf Llc holds 40,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.