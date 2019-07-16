Wilsey Asset Management Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $438,945; Stock Price Declined; Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $5.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 28,217 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 6,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,896 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 3.44 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Premier Oil plc’s (LON:PMO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Sarepta Into PROMOVI Results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust declares $0.0531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bd Fd (DSM) by 52,891 shares to 843,489 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infra (DMB) by 104,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,593 were reported by Stifel Financial. Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lpl Finance Ltd Llc reported 19,105 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc reported 59,100 shares stake. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 62,469 shares in its portfolio. Twin Focus Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 31,294 shares stake. Creative Planning owns 14,880 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Company holds 5,796 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rivernorth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.18 million shares. 1St Source Bancshares reported 124,718 shares stake. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 113,700 were reported by 1607 Cap Limited Liability Corp. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 4,669 shares. Van Eck owns 150,139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.