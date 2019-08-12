Wilsey Asset Management Upped By $359,890 Its Valero Energy (VLO) Position; Choicepoint (CPS) Sentiment Is 1.07

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 4,234 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 189,470 shares with $16.12 million value, up from 185,236 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $32.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.79M shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit

Choicepoint Inc (CPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 78 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 73 trimmed and sold equity positions in Choicepoint Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 16.56 million shares, down from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Choicepoint Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 43 Increased: 61 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 134,980 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $639.56 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 4.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.28 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has 0.63% invested in the company for 119,181 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 326,946 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity. 500 Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares with value of $42,485 were bought by Waters Stephen M.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 27.33% above currents $78.85 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

