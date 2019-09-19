Wilsey Asset Management Trimmed Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $341,438; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Boosted Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position by $303,156

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 9,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, up from 5,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 725,594 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 1.73 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 13.29 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 10,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca owns 681,500 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 69,434 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Vanguard Gru stated it has 27.41 million shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 117,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,486 were reported by Mai Cap Mngmt. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd has 1.41 million shares. Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Scotia Cap invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). The California-based Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.15% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 282 are held by Stonebridge Capital Ltd Llc. 506,647 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 1,847 shares. Synovus Corp has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Com reported 389,148 shares. First Mercantile Communication has 0.04% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4,000 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 510,284 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 145,497 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,820 shares. Suntrust Banks has 3,659 shares. Campbell & Adviser Lc invested in 0.36% or 9,329 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 41,070 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 2,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.08% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Jane Street Limited Company has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 120,891 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.13 million shares stake. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 1,453 shares.