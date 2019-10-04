Wilsey Asset Management Trimmed Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $341,438; Market Valuation Rose; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Cut Position by $4.70 Million as Valuation Declined

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 1.53 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 146,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 8.23M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22 million, down from 8.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 8.19M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $585.87 million for 4.82 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 12,485 shares. Piedmont Advsr owns 8,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited reported 63,728 shares. Gsa Cap Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,817 shares. Spark Invest Management Llc stated it has 0.22% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 823 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 77,505 shares. Utah Retirement reported 33,793 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 19,900 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 51,240 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 89,567 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 427,463 shares. 205,113 are owned by Ameriprise.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 6,096 shares to 15.02M shares, valued at $869.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 128,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Management Ma stated it has 1.38% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Jaffetilchin Prtn Lc reported 5,633 shares. Homrich & Berg invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,139 shares. Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.1% or 304,593 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 32,790 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 359,255 shares. Lpl Financial stated it has 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Advsrs Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 60,167 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 0.36% or 49,682 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 7,845 are owned by Arvest Bancshares Tru Division. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 13,006 shares. M&R Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 150 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake.

