Wilsey Asset Management Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Has Raised by $1.68 Million as Valuation Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stake Held by Sanders Capital Llc

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.62 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 93,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 494,157 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 400,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 2.16M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Share Price Is Down 45% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sports Direct says happy with latest accounts after auditor quits – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, GT, CLX – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: JNJ, VMC, AGCO, GT, CBT – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GT Has Been Heading Lower Since 2018 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa stated it has 24,980 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,345 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0% or 14,565 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 8.85 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 41 are held by Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability. Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,350 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 302,262 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.56M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 86,491 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc owns 1,904 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 51,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.