Wilsey Asset Management Lowered Its Pulte Group (PHM) Stake by $356,500; Stock Value Rose; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Valuation Rose, Holder Silverback Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 486,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, down from 498,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 539,449 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 45,217 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MagnaChip (MX) Raises Q2 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares to 14.59 million shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Blackrock Inc owns 21,162 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 28,250 shares. 47,657 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Brigade Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 1.88% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 171,451 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 504,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Com Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared Technology Limited holds 1.99% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 257,653 shares. North Run Capital LP holds 5.87% or 836,836 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 12,180 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 195,600 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $57,265 activity.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 10.01 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 15,393 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Motco stated it has 269 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 62,700 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 42,303 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.16% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Samlyn Cap Ltd has 1.38% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 2.07M shares. 200,999 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 46,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 122,081 shares.