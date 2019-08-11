Wilsey Asset Management Lifted Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $305,500; Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $8.46 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 124,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 900,395 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 147,337 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, up from 144,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.67M shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,941 shares to 164,831 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).