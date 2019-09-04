Wilsey Asset Management Lifted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $438,945; Hs Management Partners Has Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $34.71 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 6,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 133,896 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 1.14M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 357,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 1.40M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart to buy 77% stake in Flipkart for $16bln; online-retailer valued at $20.78bln; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son: Walmart Reached Deal for Control of Flipkart Last Night; 17/05/2018 – Walmart tops estimates, online sales jump 33%; 25/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart I; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon and Walmart Don’t Have the Edge on This Massive Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Walmart Raise Its Outlook This Week? – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Walmart Is So Loved After Earnings, and Why Itâ€™s Beating Amazon in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Dominates the News, but the Trade War Truly Hurts Walmart Stock – Yahoo News” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Serv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,809 shares. Natixis accumulated 507,815 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 64,032 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.81% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Conning Inc has 1.41% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 462,373 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 1.29 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,200 shares. 16,924 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability. Barrett Asset Limited Company invested in 1,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Field Main Bank & Trust invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Com has 42,172 shares. Brinker Capital reported 2,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Management holds 30,127 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.23% or 54,952 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs has 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $189.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,865 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).