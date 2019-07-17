Wilsey Asset Management Increases Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN); As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Value Declined, Holder Primecap Management Company Decreased Stake

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 52,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38.21 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05B, down from 38.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $94.78. About 5.63M shares traded or 129.72% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 31/05/2018 – United Accused of Broad Anti-Union Campaign Using TVs, Threats; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 12.07C, EST. 47.64C; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 4.5% TO 5.5%

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 1.90M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 195,230 shares to 56.34 million shares, valued at $2.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 182,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta Limited holds 75,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & accumulated 54,374 shares. Srb Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 325,079 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 33,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group Incorporated has 0.04% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 0.83% or 12,350 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 380 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested in 11,519 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,490 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wellington Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,662 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Regions Corporation reported 2,620 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,708 shares.

