Wilsey Asset Management Increased Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $968,070; Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $738,530 as Market Value Declined

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 1.28M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 5.58M shares traded or 251.93% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 11,676 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust holds 668 shares. 170 are held by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Grp Inc Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 204,343 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 949,175 shares. 44,350 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.43% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,082 shares. Brant Point Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 396,351 shares. 6,175 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Omers Administration Corp has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,320 shares to 24,672 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Reiner Deborah M had sold 466 shares worth $64,807 on Friday, February 1. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M. $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of stock. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M.