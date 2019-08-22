Wilsey Asset Management Increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding; Ingersoll Rand Co LTD Has 1.11 Sentiment

Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 284 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 255 sold and trimmed stock positions in Ingersoll Rand Co LTD. The investment professionals in our database reported: 182.11 million shares, down from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ingersoll Rand Co LTD in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 215 Increased: 191 New Position: 93.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 23.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilsey Asset Management Inc acquired 93,194 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 494,157 shares with $9.04 million value, up from 400,963 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $2.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc for 365,488 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 728,018 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) has risen 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $28.67 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 8.85% above currents $11.64 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.