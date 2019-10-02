Wilsey Asset Management Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Lowered as Shares Rose; Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in New Oriental Education Adr (EDU) by $1.23 Million as Shares Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Education Adr (EDU) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 12,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 270,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10M, down from 283,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Education Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 128,140 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 196,220 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Oriental Is Benefiting From The Increase In China’s Educational Demand – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Super Short: An Investing Story of Hope, Loss, and Redemption in China – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 15,664 shares to 277,441 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ad (NYSE:TSM) by 53,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.41 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.