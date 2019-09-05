Wilsey Asset Management Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Raised by $1.68 Million as Valuation Declined; Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Position by $347,270

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 11,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $298.34. About 1.11 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 93,194 shares as the company's stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 494,157 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 400,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 6.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 2.66 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $28.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,859 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).