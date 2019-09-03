Wilsey Asset Management Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Boosted by $438,945 as Share Price Rose; Green Street Investors Increased Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $6.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 6,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 133,896 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.51 million shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Amer Tx holds 103,165 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 22,654 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 59,489 shares. 17,812 were reported by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 231,287 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 5,742 shares. 1.30 million are held by Van Eck Assocs. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 323 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,734 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Howard Hughes Institute holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 50,000 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 36,144 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation reported 136,547 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,325 shares.

